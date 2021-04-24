Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $103.18 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.64. The stock has a market cap of $345.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

