NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.58 Million

Brokerages predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce $112.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.40 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $106.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $503.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.20 million to $540.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $581.04 million, with estimates ranging from $563.11 million to $594.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.05.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,688.44 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

