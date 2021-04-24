NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist increased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $11,049,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $17,285,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

