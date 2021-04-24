Needham & Company LLC Boosts Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $100.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of NVMI opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

