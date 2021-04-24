National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National Beverage currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 80.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in National Beverage by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.