National Bankshares Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$65.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Metro to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.89.

MRU stock opened at C$57.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.37. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The company has a market cap of C$14.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

