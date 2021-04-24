National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Metro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRU. Cfra lifted their price target on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.89.

MRU opened at C$57.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$14.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

