National Bank Financial Boosts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$43.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.56.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$38.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 974.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.76. CAE has a 12 month low of C$18.33 and a 12 month high of C$39.44.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

