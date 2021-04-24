Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $35.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 78,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,206. The company has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

