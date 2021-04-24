Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $6,520,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $1,983,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

