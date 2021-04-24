Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.96 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $187.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.96. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $144.71 and a 1 year high of $197.28.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

