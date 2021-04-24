Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $89.45 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

