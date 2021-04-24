Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

