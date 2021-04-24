Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

