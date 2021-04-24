Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $10.66 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

