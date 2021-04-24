MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Director Sells C$42,829,800.00 in Stock

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.03 and a 1 year high of C$58.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTY. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.50.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.