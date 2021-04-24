MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of MTNOY opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. MTN Group has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.67.
About MTN Group
Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.