Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 2.6% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.32.

Shares of TSCO traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.94. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $191.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

