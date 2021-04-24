Morgan Stanley Sells 92,767 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $119.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

