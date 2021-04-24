Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCPPF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

