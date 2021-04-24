Morgan Stanley Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix stock opened at $505.55 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

