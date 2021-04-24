Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALHC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last ninety days.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

