Morgan Stanley Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $114.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $10,274,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 97.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 406.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 356,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

