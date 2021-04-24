Morgan Stanley Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

