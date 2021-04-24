Morgan Stanley Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Woodward worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,117,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 71,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $5,790,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Shares of WWD opened at $124.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $127.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

