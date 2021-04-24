Morgan Stanley Boosts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $33.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

PPL opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

