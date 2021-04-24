Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 189.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Marcus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $15,753,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 2,555.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Marcus alerts:

In related news, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $301,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,705.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428. 28.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE:MCS opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.