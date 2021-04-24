MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MONOY. Citigroup raised MonotaRO from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MonotaRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

MonotaRO stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

