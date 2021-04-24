Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.