Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report $6.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the highest is $6.24 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $24.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $25.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.27 billion to $26.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.27.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $2,759,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $255.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.