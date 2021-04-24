Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Gap Up to $22.56

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $23.65. Mohawk Group shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 12,238 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MWK. BTIG Research began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $700.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,778,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,975. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

