Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives $8.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

MOGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mogo by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,305. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $247.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

