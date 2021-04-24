Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,427,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,347,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,771,864.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,491.86.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $1,184,670.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,499,273.58.

Shares of MRNA opened at $173.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of -107.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2,309.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Moderna by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.