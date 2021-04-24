MNPCoin (MNP) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One MNPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MNPCoin has traded down 47% against the dollar. MNPCoin has a market capitalization of $2,151.00 and $3.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00269666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004064 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00023710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,021.29 or 1.00026577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.33 or 0.00629146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.38 or 0.01014883 BTC.

MNPCoin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro

MNPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MNPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

