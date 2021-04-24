Mixin (XIN) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. Mixin has a market capitalization of $337.97 million and $140,687.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin coin can now be bought for about $615.19 or 0.01229281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.