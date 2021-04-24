Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on MITK shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mitek Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mitek Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 371,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.22 million, a P/E ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.