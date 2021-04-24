Mirrored Amazon Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.83 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $33.83 million and approximately $85,215.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for about $3,376.97 or 0.06849329 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00270055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004120 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00023458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,261.84 or 0.99915158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00621249 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.51 or 0.01019223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 10,017 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

