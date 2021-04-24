Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
MRVSY stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. Minerva has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $18.50.
About Minerva
