Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MRVSY stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. Minerva has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

About Minerva

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

