MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $181.42 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $16.91 or 0.00033696 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $181.42 million and $198,766.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.00510878 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005528 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.00 or 0.03145516 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,725,374 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.