Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Issues Earnings Results

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.19 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,658 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $47,916.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,765 shares in the company, valued at $311,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

