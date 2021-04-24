Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.4% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $169.39 and a 52 week high of $261.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

