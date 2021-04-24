Michael Glennon Purchases 103,250 Shares of Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) insider Michael Glennon acquired 103,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$28,393.75 ($20,281.25).

Michael Glennon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benjamin Hornigold alerts:

On Monday, February 15th, Michael Glennon acquired 56,353 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$15,778.84 ($11,270.60).

About Benjamin Hornigold

Benjamin Hornigold Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with an exposure to investment portfolio, which is invested in a small number of investments in undervalued assets that provide growth opportunities with the aim of achieving above average returns over the medium to long term.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Benjamin Hornigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benjamin Hornigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.