MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report sales of $194.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.30 million to $194.36 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $209.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $790.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.37 million to $800.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $826.29 million, with estimates ranging from $795.67 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of MGP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. 523,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,642 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,356 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $14,757,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,840,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,845,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

