MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.46

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.46 and last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 1530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $136.51 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

