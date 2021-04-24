MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Raised to $69.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,479,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 134,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGE Energy by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 58,107 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

