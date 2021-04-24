MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Posts Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. 45,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,620. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

MCBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Don Leung sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $60,316.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,129,534 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,875.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,132 shares of company stock valued at $200,231 in the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

