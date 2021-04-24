Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. Metro has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

