Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $132.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

