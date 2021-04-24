Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $132.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Analyst Recommendations for Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.