Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $854.00 Million

Analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to post $854.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $907.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $801.00 million. Methanex reported sales of $745.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $811.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.91 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

MEOH traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.47. 144,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. Methanex has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,165,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,345,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,560 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Methanex by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 265,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 92,208 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

