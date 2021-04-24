Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.69.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MESO shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
MESO stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.
