Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MESO shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

MESO stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

